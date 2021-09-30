Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 258,962 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

