Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Mercury Systems worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

