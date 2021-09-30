Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Cavco Industries worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 57.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $245.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.93 and a twelve month high of $266.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

