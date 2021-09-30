Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

