Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company's margins. Lower return on equity poses financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

