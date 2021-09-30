Privia Health Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $13,586,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.