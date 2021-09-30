Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $1,362,624.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00.

PGNY opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 67.2% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

