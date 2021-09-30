ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $138.37

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.37, but opened at $131.70. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 585,586 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

