Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 146.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

NYSE SO opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

