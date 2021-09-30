Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 224 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 147,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $21,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.82 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

