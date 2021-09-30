Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

