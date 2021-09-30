Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in APA by 355.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 116,480 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in APA by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in APA by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in APA by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 411,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

