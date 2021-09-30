Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,985,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $315.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.00 and a 200-day moving average of $310.34. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $227.52 and a 12-month high of $324.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

