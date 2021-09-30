Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BlackBerry by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,956,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,437 shares of company stock worth $1,656,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

