Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,222 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $403.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $294.79 and a twelve month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

