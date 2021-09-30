Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,963,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $571,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

