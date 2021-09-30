Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 241,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $286.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.