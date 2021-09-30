Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.43

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.43 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.42), with a volume of 313,341 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £857.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 327.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.43.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

