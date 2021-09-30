PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 1,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 948,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 56.28.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $89,418.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $158,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $1,880,621 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.