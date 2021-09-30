PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $576,032.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00117656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00168401 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.