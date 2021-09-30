Pure Storage’s (PSTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

