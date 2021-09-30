Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

