Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trip.com Group in a report released on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

