Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.