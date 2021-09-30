Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $336.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

