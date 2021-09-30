Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

CNOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $17,896,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,096,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

