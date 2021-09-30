Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.74 on Thursday. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EQT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 629,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

