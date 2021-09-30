Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 768,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after buying an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

