Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Boosted by Wedbush

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

BOKF opened at $91.59 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

