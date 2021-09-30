Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Reduced by Analyst

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Myers Industries in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

