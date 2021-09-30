Qcash (QC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $69.84 million and approximately $247.70 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00105328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.64 or 0.99916765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.19 or 0.06875237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.00772992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

