qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $205,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

MUR opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

