QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,377,000 after buying an additional 362,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.04.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

