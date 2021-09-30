Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $101,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 453,117 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 184.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 327,504 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $115.85 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

