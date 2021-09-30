Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to post $86.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.67 million. Quantum reported sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $391.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $240,318.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,587 shares of company stock worth $2,053,609. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 626,099 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $10,778,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Quantum by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 244,387 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QMCO stock remained flat at $$5.22 during trading hours on Monday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Quantum has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.15.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

