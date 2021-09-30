Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to report sales of $86.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. Quantum posted sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $391.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $240,318.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,609. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Quantum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum stock remained flat at $$5.22 during midday trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,453. Quantum has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $303.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.15.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.