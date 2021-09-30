Rai Reflex Index Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $53.33 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006902 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00102683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00136537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,731.53 or 1.00055430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.56 or 0.06885716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00758182 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,680,157 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.