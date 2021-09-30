Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Cap of $163.86 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $163.86 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00136197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.93 or 0.99506051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.80 or 0.06837454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00752441 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

