Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $209,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

