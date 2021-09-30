Randall Cook Sells 6,165 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,039.70.

BB stock opened at C$12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.01. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

