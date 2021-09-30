Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.99% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 18,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

