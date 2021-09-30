Raymond James Weighs in on Western Forest Products Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.65.

WEF stock opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$773.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.64.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$126,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at C$3,098,769.21. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

