Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.48

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 5227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 803,206 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $19,799,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $12,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

