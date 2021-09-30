Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,984.06 or 1.00174444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00079374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00549641 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars.

