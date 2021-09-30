Reflexer Ungovernance Token Achieves Market Cap of $29.09 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $236.51 or 0.00549169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and approximately $578,105.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,981 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

