Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Relx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

