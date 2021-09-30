REPO (REPO) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $1.46 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

