Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

