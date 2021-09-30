Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.37% of Resources Connection worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $525.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

