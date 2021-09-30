Reviewing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Private Bancorp of America and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.11%. Banco de Chile has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.15%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Risk & Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.23 $10.71 million $1.94 12.76 Banco de Chile $3.42 billion 2.70 $564.17 million $1.29 14.19

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A Banco de Chile 23.24% 13.93% 1.17%

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Private Bancorp of America on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.